Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.