Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $27,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 895,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 240,224 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,026.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 490,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 158,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.