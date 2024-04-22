Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 634 JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $887,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMHI opened at $49.27 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

