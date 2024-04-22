2,997 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $11.39 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

