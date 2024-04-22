Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 112 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $322.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

