Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,694 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.45 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

