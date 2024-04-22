Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

