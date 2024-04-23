The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.