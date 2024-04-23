J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $327.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

