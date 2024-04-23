Greenleaf Trust Has $519,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 618.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.34.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

