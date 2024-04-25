Block (SQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Block to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Block Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.02 on Thursday. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 414.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

