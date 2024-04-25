Russell Fryer Sells 70,000 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,646.25).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Price Performance

LON CRTM opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.98. Critical Metals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35).

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

