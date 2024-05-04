Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $65.67 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 148079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.