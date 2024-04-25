Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

