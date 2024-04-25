Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Head to Head Contrast

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Onion Global and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 2 1 0 2.33

Baozun has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 76.69%.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onion Global has a beta of -17.28, suggesting that its share price is 1,828% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.3% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Baozun -3.16% -6.58% -2.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million N/A -$55.90 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.24 billion 0.13 -$39.22 million ($0.66) -4.03

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

Baozun beats Onion Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Free Report)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.