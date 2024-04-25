Quanta Services (PWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.00-8.50 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $253.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.41. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

