David Patrick Whelan Purchases 705,000 Shares of ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR) Stock

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR – Get Free Report) insider David Patrick Whelan purchased 705,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,416.01).

ENGAGE XR Stock Performance

EXR opened at GBX 2 ($0.02) on Thursday. ENGAGE XR Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05).

Get ENGAGE XR alerts:

About ENGAGE XR

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc operates as a virtual reality software company in education and corporate training sector worldwide. It offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments; and ENGAGE Link, an enterprise metaverse platform that enables customers to use the metaverse to create their own virtual worlds to provide services to clients and engage with employees and suppliers for events, marketing, education, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for ENGAGE XR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGAGE XR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.