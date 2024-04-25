David Patrick Whelan Purchases 705,000 Shares of ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR) Stock

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR – Get Free Report) insider David Patrick Whelan purchased 705,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,416.01).
ENGAGE XR Stock Performance
EXR opened at GBX 2 ($0.02) on Thursday. ENGAGE XR Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05).
About ENGAGE XR
