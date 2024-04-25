Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,747 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,329 call options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XME stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $63.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,731 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,526,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,235 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

