Russell Fryer Sells 110,000 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Critical Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON:CRTM opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74. Critical Metals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35).

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.