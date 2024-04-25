Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HII stock opened at $275.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

