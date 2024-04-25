Traders Purchase Large Volume of ImmunityBio Call Options (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 23,649 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 308% compared to the average daily volume of 5,801 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Price Performance

ImmunityBio stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.23. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.