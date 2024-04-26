abrdn plc Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $125.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

