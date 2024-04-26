abrdn plc Decreases Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of TKO Group worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TKO Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in TKO Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.