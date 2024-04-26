abrdn plc Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

abrdn plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

