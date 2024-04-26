Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Curtis John Dobler Sells 3,797 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises
About Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Enterprises
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.