Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Curtis John Dobler Sells 3,797 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $22,260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 91.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

