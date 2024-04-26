Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 119,159 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

