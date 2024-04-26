Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 126,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,761,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

