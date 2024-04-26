AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

