Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Director Edward Patrick Gray Purchases 1,000 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSVN opened at $27.10 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSVN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

