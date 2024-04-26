Berenberg Bank Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 280

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242 ($2.99).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 202.25 ($2.50) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.70 ($2.55).

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

