Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 252.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

