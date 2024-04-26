Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,032 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,669,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 318,312 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $30.59 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

