Cwm LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3,994.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

