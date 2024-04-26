Cwm LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $23,614,000. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.6% in the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 105,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period.

GSHD opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 621.70% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

