Cwm LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

