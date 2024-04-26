Cwm LLC Purchases 320 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.88.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

HCA stock opened at $314.12 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.24 and its 200 day moving average is $294.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

