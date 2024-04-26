Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

