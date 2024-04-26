Cwm LLC Sells 627 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 205,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 241,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHC opened at $34.52 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.