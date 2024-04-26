Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $807.12 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $882.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

