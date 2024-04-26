Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $121.69 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

