Duality Advisers LP Acquires 303 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,240.41 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,339.55 and its 200 day moving average is $800.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,452 shares of company stock worth $122,745,797 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

