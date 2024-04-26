Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 15,910 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $24,819.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

Expensify Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.64 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

