Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.40% of Aris Water Solutions worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $846.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

