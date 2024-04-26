Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 100,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 40,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 50,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 100,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

Shares of GR opened at C$0.08 on Friday. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

