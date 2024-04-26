Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Kevin L. Baker Sells 625 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $620.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.