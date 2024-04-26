Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

