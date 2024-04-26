Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $163.43 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

