Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $184.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

