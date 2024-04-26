Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,124 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 589,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

