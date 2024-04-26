Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $185.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

